Sunday, August 22, 2021
     
35 injured in bus-truck collision in Himachal Pradesh's Solan

PTI PTI
Shimla Published on: August 22, 2021 14:29 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. (FILE)

35 injured in bus-truck collision in HP's Solan.

 

At least 35 people were injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a bus in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Sunday, a state disaster management official said.

 
The truck with three persons collided with the bus carrying 32 passengers near Jabli-Dharampur around 11.30 am, he added. The bus was on its way towards Shimla, while the truck was going towards Kalka.
 
All the injured persons have been taken to the civil hospital Dharmapur for treatment, the official added.

However, no one was seriously injured in the accident, he added.

