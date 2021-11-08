"Will cut tongues if...": Telangana CM KCR's threat to BJP's Bandi Sanjay

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The chief minister alleged that it was the Centre that refused to buy paddy from farmers though the state is setting up centres to buy the commodity from peasants.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday attacked the BJP and said that he would cut their tongues if they don’t refrain from using bad language to criticise him.

Hitting out at Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay, Rao on Sunday in a press conference said the saffron party leader is resorting to cheap talk and looking for political gain out of farmers.

The chief minister alleged that it was the Centre that refused to buy paddy from farmers though the state is setting up centres to buy the commodity from peasants.

"TRS is the largest party with the highest number of representatives in the state. So far we have tolerated your comments as a dog barking. Henceforth if you indulge in loose talk, utter nonsensical words we will take legal action against you and question you on the roads. If you continue to talk nonsense we will slice your tongues, be careful," Rao warned.

The ruling TRS and opposition BJP are indulging in a war of words on paddy procurement making allegations against each other. Daring the BJP leader to get an order from the Centre on procuring paddy from Telangana, the chief minister said his party is extending issue-based cooperation to the centre.

"The same BJP leader resorted to cheap talk against me. He even said they have a strategy to send KCR to prison. He publicly made such comments. Can you send me to prison?... Can you even touch KCR? You touch me and see...," Rao said. Rao further alleged that the BJP will try to rake up communal sentiments or international border issues at every opportunity.

Reacting to the CM's comments, Bandi Sanjay on Monday in a press conference said there are letters from the Centre that it would procure paddy from farmers. The BJP leader also alleged that the chief minister blatantly lied that the state government has never increased VAT on petrol and diesel in the past seven years though it issued orders enhancing the tax in 2015.

Narrating the various central funds to the state, Sanjay demanded to know what Rao did for farmers. He further claimed it was Telangana that opposed bringing petroleum products under GST purview.

'BJP brands everyone who opposes it as "anti-national"'

The BJP labels everyone who demands answers for certain questions from the Centre as "anti-national", Rao claimed. Speaking to reporters, Rao asked the BJP whether it would call Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik and its MP Varun Gandhi also "anti-national" for their remarks.

"Whoever demands answers, they are being labelled as anti-nationals. This is BJP’s style. They keep two or three stamps ready. One is an anti-national stamp, and the second one is urban Naxal stamp..."

"Satya Pal Malik, Meghalaya Governor, also spoke against the farm laws. BJP MP Varun Gandhi also expressed solidarity to farmers ( in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident) and withdrawal of new farm laws. Is he also anti-national? Is Meghalaya Governor also anti-national?" KCR questioned.

Rao was reacting to the statement made by Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay that KCR was "anti-national" and "supported" China on border issues. He even demanded Rao’s resignation.

"Yesterday I said China is trying to encroach into our land. So you would label me as anti-national? A person who says as per reports that China is encroaching our land becomes anti-national?" Rao further said.

with PTI inputs

Latest India News