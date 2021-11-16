IAF's Tejas jet to get French HAMMER missile boost soon: Report

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI The missile will further boost IAF Tejas's firepower.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has placed orders for French HAMMER missiles to be fitted into LCA Tejas boosting the firepower of the indigenous fighter jet. The missile will give Tejas capability to hit and destroy bunkers or ground targets from a range as far as 70 kms.

The IAF, under the emergency procurement power granted by the Modi government, has sought the capability enhancement of LCA Tejas amid continuing border tension with China. The IAF had first acquired HAMMER missiles for the French Rafale jets.

"The HAMMER missiles are in the process of being integrated with the LCA Tejas and it will significantly enhance its capability to take out hardened targets from stand-off distances," news agency ANI reported quoting government sources.

The HAMMER Advantage

The medium range air-to-surface HAMMER (Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range) missile was initially designed and manufactured for the French air force and navy. The missile is capable of taking out bunkers or hardened shelters in different terrains such as mountainous locations similar to Eastern Ladakh, ANI reported sources, as saying.

The addition of HAMMER to the already impressive weaponry fitted onto LCA Tejas will further enhace its superiority over the JF-17 fighter jet, Pakistan and China's joint venture.

