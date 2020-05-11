Most retail businesses reopen in Tamil Nadu after 47 days, CM says no to train, air services

Image Source : PTI Most retail businesses reopen in Tamil Nadu after 47 days

After being shut for 47 days due to lockdown, private sector firms and 34 types of businesses reopened on Monday in non-containment zones of Tamil Nadu while Chief Minister K Palaniswami came out against resumption of air and train services till May 31 citing rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

With the opening of private sector companies and retail outlets, vehicular traffic and movement of people on roads saw a consequential increase in most parts of the state, including rural regions, the state capital and other major cities including Coimbatore, Madurai, and Tiruchirappalli.

Participating in a video conference held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers, Palaniswami cited increasing COVID-19 cases and pitched against restarting air and rail services in Tamil Nadu.

"We know from media that regular train service to Chennai (from Delhi) and from Chennai will commence from May 12. As the positive cases in Chennai are showing an increasing trend, don't permit train service up to 31.5. 2020, in my state," Palaniswami told Modi.

"I request you not to begin regular air services till 31.5.2020," an official release quoted the Chief Minister as having further said.

On Monday, Tamil Nadu recorded a new single-day high of 798 coronaviruscases, pushing thetally of those infected in Tamil Nadu so far past the 8,000 mark.

Meanwhile, tea stalls, which are ubiquitous in the state, opened at 6 am in the morning with several performing pujas before starting business. However, only takeaway services are allowed.

Two-wheeler and car sales and service showrooms also resumed work.

Retail outlets engaged in sales and service of a range of appliances such as mixie, grinder and television also started functioning again.

Private firms opened with reduced workforce across the state.

On Saturday, the government had said that in Chennai and its suburbs, all private sector companies can operate between 10.30 am and 6 pm and in the rest of Tamil Nadu from 10 am to 7 pm.

However, the workforce shall be confined to 33 per cent of the strength, the government had said.

All businesses and shops, including liquor outlets, remained closed since March 26 evening when the first phase of lockdown was implemented.

At the end of the second phase on May 4, select retail and standalone shops were allowed to reopen with the easing of norms.

Such outlets included those involved in selling building material, computers, mobile phones, electrical and electronic goods, optical and stationery.

From Monday, the curbs have further been relaxed.

Also, the government extended the closure timing for groceries and vegetable shops from the present 5 pm till 7 pm effective Monday throughout the state. These outlets started work from 6 am as usual.

