'Will continue questioning Kejriwal even if...' Tajinder Bagga's message to Delhi CM

Highlights BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Wednesday held his first press conference after his arrest.

His arrest saw the police forces of Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi in a tussle.

He said he will continue questioning Arvind Kejriwal even if 1 or 1,000 cases are filed against him.

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Wednesday held his first press conference after his dramatic arrest that saw the police forces of Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi in a tussle. Giving out a clear message to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, he said, "I will continue to ask Kejriwal questions whether one or 1,000 cases are registered against me."

Speaking to the media at the Delhi BJP office alongside Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, Bagga claimed he was arrested by the Punjab Police "like a terrorist" for asking Kejriwal over his promises to act against the accused in the Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege case, drug mafia and Khalistani separatists in the state.

Meanwhile, Adesh Gupta greeted Bagga and extended his thanks to the court, top BJP leaders, and police from Delhi and Haryana who supported the "fight for justice". "I want to ask Kejriwal how come he has changed himself although he had come to change the politics. The real face and character of Kejriwal have come before the people," he said.

In a dramatic turn of events, Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police from his Janakpuri residence here last week. A case of kidnapping was registered by the Delhi Police and he was brought back to Delhi from Kurukshetra where the Haryana Police had stopped their Punjab counterparts.

"I was arrested like a terrorist. Was it my fault to ask Kejriwal about his promise to arrest the accused in Guru Granth Sahib's sacrilege, was it my fault to ask him about action against drug mafia and separatists raising slogans of Khalistan in Punjab," the BJP leader said.

The Haryana and Punjab High Court on Tuesday directed Punjab Police not to arrest Bagga till July 5. Bagga was welcomed at the Delhi BJP office by the party's city president Adesh Gupta and West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma.

(With PTI inputs)

