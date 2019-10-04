Image Source : FILE Court reserves order on SIT application seeking permission for voice samples of Chinmayanand, law student

A court reserved its order on an application by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) seeking permission to take voice samples of former Union minister Chinmayanand and a law student, who has accused him of raping her on Friday.

The SIT had on Thursday moved the application for taking their voice samples as well as that of three youth, who have been charged with demanding extortion from the BJP leader.

After hearing the respective counsels, Chief Judicial Magistrate Omvir Singh reserved his order and is likely to pronounce it on Saturday.

The law student's counsel Anoop Trivedi said he and others objected to the SIT application as voice samples, if required, should have been sought within stipulated 15 days time.

"Now after the passage of one month, this application does not seem right," Trivedi added.

