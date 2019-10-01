Image Source : FILE After heart, Chinmayanand now has an eye problem

After uneasiness and heartache, Chinmayanand is now complaining of a problem in the eye.

After getting discharged from Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday night, the former Union minister had visited the King George's Medical University (KGMU) complaining of an eye problem but was not admitted.

KGMU media in charge Dr. Sandeep Kumar said on Tuesday: "Chinmayanand came to the KGMU on Monday night complaining of a problem in the eye. He was attended by doctors and was called for a check-up on October 16".

According to sources, Chinmayanand wanted to get admitted in the KGMU but was asked to come later. He reached Shahjahanpur district jail at 2.30 a.m.

The doctor declined to comment when asked about Chinmayanand's attempt to get himself admitted in the KGMU.

Chinmayanand was discharged from the SGPGIMS hospital, where he was admitted on September 23 for a heart problem. He had been referred to Lucknow by doctors in Shahjahanpur.

Meanwhile, Shahjahanpur Jail Superintendent Rakesh Kumar said that Chinmayanand is lodged as a common prisoner and his 'health appeared to be good'. "He had breakfast on Tuesday morning and his routine was like other prisoners," the jail official said.

