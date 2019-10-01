Chinmayanand who is accused of rape discharged from hospital, shifted to jail

Chinmayanand released from hospital, shifted to jail

Former Union Minister Chinmayanand, who has been accused of sexual harassment by a law student, was discharged from the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) here late on Monday and shifted to the district jail in Shahjahanpur, police sources said.

Two days after his arrest on September 20, Chinmayanand was shifted to the hospital with complaints of high blood pressure and chest pain.

Chinmayanand has not been charged with rape. Instead, he has been charged under a sub-section of the rape law for "misusing authority for sexual intercourse". The law student too was arrested last week on extortion charges and is in jail presently.

Earlier on Monday, the district court in Shahjahanpur rejected the bail application of Chinmayanand and the law student who had accused him of sexual misconduct.

