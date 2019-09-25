Image Source : FILE Court denies bail plea of law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape

A local court in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur on Wednesday rejected the bail application of the law student who accused former Union minister Chimnayanand of sexual assault, hours after she was arrested on extortion charges.

"There was no basis on which the law student had asked for bail from the court. She was gang leader...Keeping this in mind the court cancelled her bail plea," said Chinmayanand's lawyer Manendra Singh.

Earlier, singh said that at the request of the SIT, the court had sent her to 14 days of judicial remand.

“The law student, who had accused Swami Chinmayanand for sexually harassing her, has been arrested by the SIT (Special Investigation Team) for allegedly trying to extort money from him,” UP’s Director General of Police, OP Singh said according to ANI.

The woman was arrested from her home and taken to the Kotwali police station. She was then taken for medical examination and would later be produced in court.

The woman and three other boys, who were arrested earlier, had allegedly made extortion calls to Chinmayanand asking him to pay Rs 5 crore or else they would make public his intimate videos.

Last week, Chinmayanand was arrested by the Uttar pradesh police which charged him with an offence of not amounting to rape, stalking and criminal intimidation.

