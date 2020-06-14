Sad to see talented artist Sushant Singh Rajput depart from mortal world: Yogi Adityanath

Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Yogi Adityanath condoles death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered condolences on the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra. Taking it to Twitter, Adityanath said, "It is astonishing and sad to see an emerging talented young artist like Sushant Singh Rajput depart from the mortal world. Pray to Lord Rama to rest his soul in peace... My condolences to his bereaved family. Om Shanti."

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत जैसे उभरते हुए प्रतिभावान युवा कलाकार का इस प्रकार नश्वर संसार से विदा होना अचंभित करने वाला एवं दुःखद है।



प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि उनकी आत्मा को शांति और अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें।



मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ हैं।



ॐ शांति — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on Sunday, police said. He was 34. His last screen appearance was "Chhichhore", directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

“He has committed suicide at his residence in Bandra. He was found hanging today. We are investigating," Manoj Sharma, additional commissioner of police, Western Region, told PTI.

Sources from the Bandra Police said on the basis of primary information, a case of accidental death report will be registered. No suicide note was found from the spot, they said.

Rajput's former manager, 28-year-old Disha Salian, ended her life by jumping from a high rise building on June 9. Last week, the actor mourned Salian's death and called it "devastating news".

"It's such devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha's family and friends. May your soul rest in peace," he had written on his Instagram stories.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide | Developments, reactions LIVE

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Leaders mourn tragic death of 34-year-old Bollywood star

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage