Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV Surat: Crematorium chimney tilts dangerously due to overheating amid rush of bodies

A chimney at a crematorium in Gujarat's Surat titled from overheating. The incident was reported at Kurukshetra Crematorium (KC).

The continuous rush of bodies for cremation led to the overheating of chimney and bent to the adjoining structure. No injury, however, was reported in the incident.

The incident led to a rise in smoke, forcing the workers to divert smoke to the adjoining chimney. Cremation process at the centre continued with existing facilities and work to repair the damaged chimney has started.

Earlier, similar reports had emerged from Surat that metal structures of furnaces at some crematoriums have started melting or breaking as they are being used round-the-clock due to the rush of bodies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to reports, around 60 bodies are being cremated at the Kurukshetra Crematorium which is located in Jahangirpura areas of Surat.

READ MORE: Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19

Latest India News