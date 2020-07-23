45,720 COVID-19 cases in India in record one day rise, tally crosses 12.38 lakh-mark. State-wise list

India coronavirus cases have crossed 12 lakh-mark, taking confirmed cases toll to 12,38,635 including 4,26,167 active cases, 7,82,607 recovered and 29,861 deaths, according to health ministry figures released on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Maharashtra's daily Covid-19 cases crossed the 10,000 mark for the first time while the state recorded the second-highest figure of deaths and the Pune Metropolitan region surpassed 2,000 fatalities, health officials said. The state notched a staggering 10,576 new cases, the highest after 9,518 on July 19.
The number of deaths continued to remain in the 200-plus range, at 280 - the second-highest after 295 deaths on July 4. With the fresh fatalities, the death toll went up to 12,556, while the total cases rose to 337,607 - both highest in the country.
According to Wednesday's figures, there was one death roughly every 5 minutes and a stupendous 441 new cases every hour. For the third day running, the recovery rate in the state marginally dropped - from 54.72 percent a day earlier to 54.62 percent on Wednesday, while the mortality rate stood at 3.72 per cent.
State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|58
|163
|0
|221
|Andhra Pradesh
|31763
|32127
|823
|64713
|Arunachal Pradesh
|632
|314
|3
|949
|Assam
|8675
|18033
|64
|26772
|Bihar
|10506
|19646
|217
|30369
|Chandigarh
|254
|526
|13
|793
|Chhattisgarh
|1709
|4230
|29
|5968
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|257
|474
|2
|733
|Delhi
|14954
|107650
|3719
|126323
|Goa
|1607
|2541
|28
|4176
|Gujarat
|11915
|37260
|2224
|51399
|Haryana
|6117
|21697
|372
|28186
|Himachal Pradesh
|609
|1105
|11
|1725
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6831
|8607
|273
|15711
|Jharkhand
|3397
|3024
|64
|6485
|Karnataka
|47075
|27239
|1519
|75833
|Kerala
|8825
|6162
|45
|15032
|Ladakh
|186
|1018
|2
|1206
|Madhya Pradesh
|7236
|16836
|770
|24842
|Maharashtra
|137282
|187769
|12556
|337607
|Manipur
|632
|1428
|0
|2060
|Meghalaya
|433
|77
|4
|514
|Mizoram
|138
|179
|0
|317
|Nagaland
|598
|486
|0
|1084
|Odisha
|5977
|13750
|108
|19835
|Puducherry
|900
|1369
|31
|2300
|Punjab
|3391
|7641
|269
|11301
|Rajasthan
|8387
|23364
|583
|32334
|Sikkim
|326
|112
|0
|438
|Tamil Nadu
|51765
|131583
|3144
|186492
|Telangana
|11155
|37666
|438
|49259
|Tripura
|1408
|2032
|9
|3449
|Uttarakhand
|1894
|3349
|57
|5300
|Uttar Pradesh
|20825
|33500
|1263
|55588
|West Bengal
|18450
|29650
|1221
|49321
|Total#
|426167
|782607
|29861
|1238635
ALSO READ | Oxford coronavirus vaccine to be called 'Covishield' in India. Here's when you can expect it in market