45,720 COVID-19 cases in India in record one day rise, tally crosses 12.38 lakh-mark. State-wise list

Image Source : AP A person riding a scooter wearing a mask as a precaution against coronavirus stops at a crossing as monsoon clouds gather over Delhi skyline in New Delhi.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 12 lakh-mark, taking confirmed cases toll to 12,38,635 including 4,26,167 active cases, 7,82,607 recovered and 29,861 deaths, according to health ministry figures released on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra's daily Covid-19 cases crossed the 10,000 mark for the first time while the state recorded the second-highest figure of deaths and the Pune Metropolitan region surpassed 2,000 fatalities, health officials said. The state notched a staggering 10,576 new cases, the highest after 9,518 on July 19.

The number of deaths continued to remain in the 200-plus range, at 280 - the second-highest after 295 deaths on July 4. With the fresh fatalities, the death toll went up to 12,556, while the total cases rose to 337,607 - both highest in the country.

According to Wednesday's figures, there was one death roughly every 5 minutes and a stupendous 441 new cases every hour. For the third day running, the recovery rate in the state marginally dropped - from 54.72 percent a day earlier to 54.62 percent on Wednesday, while the mortality rate stood at 3.72 per cent.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 58 163 0 221 Andhra Pradesh 31763 32127 823 64713 Arunachal Pradesh 632 314 3 949 Assam 8675 18033 64 26772 Bihar 10506 19646 217 30369 Chandigarh 254 526 13 793 Chhattisgarh 1709 4230 29 5968 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 257 474 2 733 Delhi 14954 107650 3719 126323 Goa 1607 2541 28 4176 Gujarat 11915 37260 2224 51399 Haryana 6117 21697 372 28186 Himachal Pradesh 609 1105 11 1725 Jammu and Kashmir 6831 8607 273 15711 Jharkhand 3397 3024 64 6485 Karnataka 47075 27239 1519 75833 Kerala 8825 6162 45 15032 Ladakh 186 1018 2 1206 Madhya Pradesh 7236 16836 770 24842 Maharashtra 137282 187769 12556 337607 Manipur 632 1428 0 2060 Meghalaya 433 77 4 514 Mizoram 138 179 0 317 Nagaland 598 486 0 1084 Odisha 5977 13750 108 19835 Puducherry 900 1369 31 2300 Punjab 3391 7641 269 11301 Rajasthan 8387 23364 583 32334 Sikkim 326 112 0 438 Tamil Nadu 51765 131583 3144 186492 Telangana 11155 37666 438 49259 Tripura 1408 2032 9 3449 Uttarakhand 1894 3349 57 5300 Uttar Pradesh 20825 33500 1263 55588 West Bengal 18450 29650 1221 49321 Total# 426167 782607 29861 1238635

