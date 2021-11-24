Follow us on Image Source : AP Sputnik light COVID vaccine to be launched in India by December

Highlights Sputnik Light vaccine is in the midst of clinical trials.

It will launched in India by December.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is the sole distributor of Sputnik V.

Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO, Kirill Dmitriev on Wednesday said that the Sputnik light Covid-19 vaccine will be launched in India by December.

Russia's Health Ministry will register the Sputnik vaccine for children aged 12-17 on Wednesday, with shots expected to be available at the end of December. "Russia's Health Ministry will register Sputnik vaccine for children aged 12-17 today. Sputnik M vaccine for children will be a welcome member in the Sputnik family both in Russia and in global markets," Sputnik V said in a tweet.

Russia has been grappling with a surge in coronavirus infections and related deaths in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that he had received the nasal formula of the nasal vaccine without a needle, as part of his re-immunization., alongside a booster shot.

“They asked me to breathe in deeply and count to three,” the Russian president said, adding that he didn’t feel anything during the process. “Six months after my vaccination, my antibody levels dropped and experts recommended a revaccination process,” Putin explained.

