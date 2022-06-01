Sourav Ganguly drops a BIG hint? Is it going to be BJP or TMC

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacts with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President and former Indian cricket team skipper, on Wednesday dropped a big hint on Twitter saying he's planning to start something that he feel will probably help a lot of people.

Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter and wrote, "2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today. Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life."

The moment Ganguly tweeted this, a plethora of speculations have hit the media space with many expecting his possible entry into the politics.

Though its too soon to reach at any particular conclusion until things are officially confirmed by Ganguly, but if he is actually planning to start his political innings, which team is it going to be -- BJP or TMC?

When Sourav Ganguly hosted dinner for Amit Shah

Earlier this month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had dined at Ganguly's residence in South Kolkata on May 6.

When asked about the dinner meet-up, Ganguly told reporters that though there was a lot of speculation, the dinner was because he had known Shah for long.

The dinner was a close family affair where besides Ganguly, his wife Donna, who had earlier in the day performed at Victoria Memorial at a function, which Shah attended, the cricketer’s elder brother and sister-in-law played the role of hosts.

Accompanying Shah were BJP idealogue Swapan Dasgupta, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, and Leader of the opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari.

Ganguly, who at one time had been fondly dubbed `Prince of Calcutta' for his cricketing prowess, told reporters, “Bohu kotha rote (many speculations are rife), … but I have known him (Shah) since 2008. While playing, I used to meet him. There’s nothing more than that.

