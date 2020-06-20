Image Source : PIXABAY Solar Eclipse 2020: Which cities in India will bear witness to the Maximum Solar Eclipse?

Annular Solar Eclipse will be observed tomorrow, Sunday, June 21. Several parts of India will be able to experience the maximum eclipse. Other countries to bear witness to the Solar Eclipse are the Central African Republic, Congo, Ethiopia, southern Pakistan and parts of China.

This is a rate solar eclipse since there will be only 5 annular solar eclipses that will be visible in India over the next 100 years. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic restricts people to travel to the cities where the solar eclipse be visible the most.

Where in India will the Maximum Solar Eclipse be visible?

The rare eclipse on Sunday will be witnessed at its maximum from Joshimath—a city in Uttrakhand. The annularity belt of the eclipse—the region where the annular eclipse can be seen—will start from Rajasthan and pass through Haryana-Punjab-Uttarakhand. In addition to these places, Kurukshetra near New Delhi will also be able to witness the annularity. At the maximum time, nearly 98% of the solar disc would be occulted, which will lead to the formation of a Thin Ring of Fire in the sky.

Major Cities:

Joshimath - Uttarakhand

Kurushetra - Haryana

Sirsa - Haryana

Suratgarh - Rajasthan

Yamuna Nagar - Haryana

Dehradun - Uttarakhand

