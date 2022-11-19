Shraddha murder case: Delhi police recover new CCTV footage, shows accused Aftab Poonawala walking with a bag

Follow us on Image Source : PTI It is doubted that Aftab was carrying Shraddha's remains inside the bag so as to dispose them off without anyone noticing.

Shraddha murder case: In one of the latest developments, the Delhi Police have recovered a CCTV footage in which the accused in Shraddha Walkar murder case, Aftab Poonawalla is seen carrying a bag on a street outside his Delhi residence during wee hours. Official sources confirmed that the footage is from October 18 and that Aftab made three trips with the bag. It is also doubted that Aftab was carrying Shraddha's remains inside the bag so as to dispose them off without anyone noticing.

"The police believe that Aftab was out with the bag to dispose of the body parts of Shraddha five months after the murder. He had stashed them in a fridge before disposing them off..." said the police's statement.

The police have so far recovered 13 body parts, which are mostly bones. Police have also said that they recovered a sharp object from Aftab's house and it will be examined if it was used to chop Shraddha’s body.

Aftab had kept Shraddha's remains in a 300-litre fridge at his rented house in Chattarpur which the couple shared. Aftab tried to dupe the police when the investigation commenced. He had said that Shraddha had left Aftab's place on May 22 after a fight. Furthermore he added that the former had taken only her phone with her and had left her belongings in the house itself. Aftab also said that Shraddha had not called him since then. However the truth came out when the police checked the call records of the couple.

ALSO READ | Shraddha murder case: Delhi police records statement of duo who assisted Walkar after Aftab's assault in 2020

Latest India News