Shopian rape case: Two J-K doctors terminated for fabricating evidence

The Jammu and Kashmir administration fired two doctors on Thursday for allegedly "actively working" with groups based in Pakistan and fabricating evidence in the 2009 "Shopian rape" case, according to officials.

When Asiya and Neelofar, two women from Shopian, were found dead in a stream on May 30, 2009, there were claims that security personnel had raped and killed them.

Kashmir was at a standstill for 42 days as a result of the case. After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) began its investigation, the situation only improved. The investigation revealed that neither of the women had ever been raped.

According to the officials, the two doctors, Dr. Bilal Ahmad Dalal and Dr. Nighat Shaheen Chilloo, have been fired from their positions because they actively collaborated with Pakistan and devised a plan to falsify the post-mortem report of Asiya and Neelofar of Shopian, who tragically drowned in an accident on May 29, 2009.

They claimed that the two doctors' ultimate goal was to discredit the Indian government by falsely accusing the security forces of rape and murder.

