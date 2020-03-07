Breaking: Kapil Baisla, the man who opened fire at Shaheen Bagh gets bail

Kapil Gujjar, the man who opened fire at Shaheen Bagh has been given bail by a Delhi court. As per reports, Gujjar was given bail after receiving payment of a sum of Rs 25,000.

"On considering the totality of facts and circumstances, the accused Kapil Baisla is admitted to bail on furnishing bail bond in a sum of Rs 25,000 with one surety in the like amount to the satisfaction of Ld. MM/ Link MM/Duty MM, " the court said in a statement.

Earlier, Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday extended the police custody of Kapil Baisla by 2 days. Baisla was taken into custody by Delhi Police after he fired two gunshots in the air at Shaheen Bagh where protesters are demanding a repeal of Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The firing took place on February 1.