Image Source : PTI Seven killed as van collides head-on with trailer in Rajasthan (Representational image)

Seven people were killed after their van collided head-on with a trailer in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday. The accident occurred near Kesarpura, which comes under the jurisdiction of Bijolia police station, on Saturday night when the victims were on their way to Bhilwara from Kota, they said.

The deceased were identified as Umesh (40), Mukesh (23), Jamna (45), Amar Chand (32), Raju (21), Radheshyam (56)and Shivlal (40). The bodies were shifted to a local hospital and would be handed over to family members after postmortem, they added.

