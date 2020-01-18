Image Source : FILE Follow Sonia Gandhi’s example, forgive convicts: Advocate Indira Jaising urges Nirbhaya’s mother

Senior advocate Indira Jaising on Friday urged Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi to forgive the rapists convicted for the 2012 gang rape and murder case. The advocate took to twitter to make the request shortly after Asha Devi expressed her disappointment following a Delhi Court's postponed date of execution of the four convicts.

She tweeted: "While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she did not want the death penalty for her. We are with you but against the death penalty."

While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn’t not want the death penalty for her . We are with you but against death penalty. https://t.co/VkWNIbiaJp — Indira Jaising (@IJaising) January 17, 2020

Nalini was arrested and convicted for her role in the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991.

Asha Devi on Friday slammed the courts and the government stating that "the same people who had in the year 2012 gone around participating in rallies and raised slogans for women's safety are playing with the death of my daughter for their political gains. They have stopped the execution for their political gains."

A Delhi Court has issued fresh death warrants for the convicts--Vinay, Akshay, Pawan and Mukesh. The execution which was scheduled on January 22 is now postponed to February 1 at 6 am.

The 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before being thrown out on the road. She died on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

ALSO READ | 'How dare she': Nirbhaya's mother on Indira Jaising's forgive convicts' statement