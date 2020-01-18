Image Source : PTI\ANI 'How dare she': Nirbhaya's mother on Indira Jaising's forgive convicts' statement

Lashing out at senior advocate Indira Jaising for advising her to pardon the men in death row who were convicted in the brutal gangrape and murder of her daughter, Nirbhaya’s mother on Saturday said that for people like Indira Jaising, justice is not being done with rape victims. Speaking to news agency ANI, Asha Devi said, "Can't believe how Indira Jaising even dared to suggest such this. I met her many times over the years in Supreme Court,not once she asked for my wellbeing and today she is speaking for convicts.Such people earn livelihood by supporting rapists,hence rape incidents don't stop."

Questioning the senior advocate as to why she wants to save the convicts when the whole nation is demanding their execution, Nirbhaya's mother asked who is Indira Jaising to give her such a suggestion. "The whole country wants the convicts to be executed. Just because of people like her, justice is not done with rape victims."

Jaising on Friday urged Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi to ‘pardon’ the four convicts on death row, just like interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who forgave Nalini, who was involved in the assassination of her husband, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Taking on to Twitter, Jaisingh said, "While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn't want the death penalty for her. We are with you but against the death penalty."

Jaising's tweet requesting a pardon for 2012 gang-rape convicts came shortly after Asha Devi on Friday expressed her disappointment following a Delhi court postponed the date of the execution of the four convicts.

Nalini was arrested and convicted for her role in the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991.

Earlier on Friday Asha Devi had lashed out at the courts and the government stating that "the same people who had in the year 2012 gone around participating in rallies and raised slogans for women's safety are playing with the death of my daughter for their political gains. They have stopped the execution for their political gains."

The death-row convicts who were earlier slated to be executed on January 22 at 7 am are set to be hanged on February 1 at 6 am.

Asha Devi ruled that the convicts got what they wished for. "I will not be satisfied until they are hanged," she added.

Four convicts, Vinay, Akshay, Pawan, and Mukesh were convicted and sentenced to death for raping a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus in the national capital on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012.

The victim, who was later given the name Nirbhaya succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Singapore where she had been airlifted for medical treatment.

(With inputs from ANI)

