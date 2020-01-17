Nirbhaya's mother: Don't want 'tareekh pe tareekh', fed up of delaying tactics

Nirbhaya gangrape: Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Friday expressed her displeasure and vented her anger and frustration as she told media that she was fed up with delaying tactics. A Delhi court on Friday issued a fresh death warrant for four gangrape convicts Mukesh, Pawan, Akshay, Vinay. The convicts will be hanged on February 1 at 6 am. The court however, quashed earlier death warrant scheduled for January 22.

"I am sad and fed up," said Asha Devi,"The delaying tactics have ensured that there is 'tareekh pe tareekh," she added. She spoke with the media in Hindi.

"I don't want to think of what anybody is saying. I just want justice for muy daughter who was gangraped and murdered seven years ago," she said with visible agitation.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Kirti Azad surprised everyone by posting a tweet that appeared to suggest that Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi is joining Congress. Rumours soon started that Asha Devi will be fielded against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi assembly constituency.

However, the rumours were quelled by Asha Devi herself.

On Friday, Tihar jail authorities sought issuance of fresh death warrants against the four convicts.

Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmed told the court that Mukesh's mercy plea was rejected by President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday.

The 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gang raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before being thrown out on the road.

She died on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

