BREAKING: Nirbhaya convicts will be hanged on Feb 1 at 6 am, new death warrant issued

BREAKING NEWS: A Delhi court today issued fresh death warrants for all the four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case. The court quashed the earlier death warrant scheduled for January 22. According to the new death warrant, the four convicts -- Mukesh, Pawan, Akshay, Vinay -- will be hanged on February 1 at 6 am. The judgment comes after the Tihar jail authorities sought issuance of fresh death warrants against the court convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi expressed disappointment over the issuance of a new date for the execution of her daughter's convicts. "Delay tactics are continuing, only the rights of the convicts are being seen...why not ours," she said. " I am disappointed at the way we are only left with Tareekh pe tareekh even after seven years into the case," Asha Devi added.

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora was hearing a plea by one of the four death row convicts in the case, Mukesh Kumar Singh, seeking postponement of the date of his execution on January 22. Mukesh's mercy petition was dismissed by the President on Friday.

The 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gang raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before being thrown out on the road.

She died on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.