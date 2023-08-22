Seema Haider sends rakhis to PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Seema Haider with boyfriend Sachin Meena

With the upcoming festival of Rakshabandhan, Pakistani woman Seema Haider who entered India illegally in May has sent rakhis to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister. While Seema was arrested on July 4 for illegally entering India without a visa via Nepal with her four children, all aged below seven years, Sachin was put behind bars for sheltering the illegal immigrants.

Haider has also sent Rakhis to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Haider, who hails from Sindh province in Pakistan, says she got in touch with Meena while playing online game PUBG in 2019-20 and eventually the two talked over Whatsapp and Instagram before falling in love with each other. The Pakistani citizen claims she has converted to Hinduism and got married to Meena as per Hindu rites and rituals at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Haider has also filed a mercy petition with President Droupadi Murmu requesting that she, along with her four children, be allowed to stay at her "matrimonial home" in Greater Noida. Haider has also urged for an oral hearing from the president in her case.

