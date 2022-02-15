Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sansad Television says "its YouTube channel-Sansad TV" compromised

Sansad YouTube channel compromised: Sansad Television on Tuesday said 'its YouTube channel-Sansad TV' was compromised by some scamsters on February 15 and YouTube is addressing the security threat.

"YouTube has started fixing the security threats permanently and it shall be restored ASAP," it said. Sansad TV broadcasts live proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

"Sansad TV's social media team promptly worked on it and got the channel restored by early morning at around 3.45 am, including live streaming on this Channel. Also, the Channel name has been changed to "Ethereum" by the attacker. However, Sansad TV's Social Media Team promptly worked on it and got the Sansad TV Channel restored by early morning at around 0345 hours," it said in a press statement.

Screenshots of Sansad TV's YouTube account shared on social media reading "This account has been terminated for violating YouTube's community guidelines".

Sansad TV was launched in September 15, 2021. The decision to merge Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV was taken in February, and the CEO of Sansad TV was appointed in March last year.

