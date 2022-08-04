RSS mouthpiece in 1947 demanded 'bhagwa' flag as national flag, PM Modi should clarify: Owaisi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Tricolour controversy: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed RSS and its mouthpiece 'Organiser' magazine saying in 1947 it carried a long rant demanding 'bhagwa flag' should be India's national flag and asked the Prime Minister to clarify on the matter.

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi said, "@PMOIndia said #RSS was his “foundation” & “inspiration to live for nation”. He’s asking us to put tiranga DPs & take out rallies, but RSS had rejected independent India & India. RSS mouthpiece Organiser, reflecting its views demanded that bhagwa flag be national flag."

In another tweet, Owaisi said, "while patriotic Indians celebrated Indian independence, RSS was bitter. It’d played no role in the freedom movement & Organiser, on 14.8.1947 carried a long rant demanding Hindu Rashtra & openly insulting tiranga. “[The tricolour will] never be respected & owned by Hindus."

"The word three is in itself an evil, and a flag having three colours will certainly produce a very bad psychological effect," Owaisi added.

Speaking to media over his remarks, Owaisi said, "I said via my tweet that organizer magazine is mouthpiece of RSS. One of their issue in 1947 on July 17, demanded country's national flag be saffron. RSS mouthpiece says this & PM says RSS is his foundation & he found inspiration from it."

"RSS magazine also said three colours in flag are evil, I question him (PM) whether what they've said is right or wrong, he should clarify," the AIMIM chief asked.

