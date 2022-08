Launching a scathing attack on the prime minister, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday said he is "not afraid of Narendra Modi" and will not be "intimidated" by the Enforcement Directorate action in the National Herald case. Gandhi's reaction came a day after the ED sealed the office of Young Indian in Herald House in the national capital, and the Delhi police briefly barricaded his residence and the party office here. Gandhi termed these actions an "attempt at intimidation".

