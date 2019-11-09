'Right conclusion': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat welcomes Ayodhya verdict

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has welcomed the verdict in decades-old Ayodhya dispute. He said the case has reached "right conclusion." In a unanimous verdict today, the Supreme Court cleared the way for the construction of temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-actre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for constructing a mosque.

"We welcome this decision of Supreme Court. This case was going on for decades and it has reached the right conclusion. This should not be seen as a win or loss. We also welcome everyone's efforts to maintain peace and harmony in society," Bhagwat said today.

For the last 10 days, the top leaders of the Sangh have been camping at the 'Udasin Ashram' in Delhi. Several meetings were organised by the top leadership of the Sangh to maintain communal harmony across the country. Peace and coordination committee meetings were held by the RSS at various places. Sangh members also met the officials of Muslim bodies to create an atmosphere of harmony.