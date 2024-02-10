BJP MP Satya Pal Singh introduces Ram Temple resolution in Parliament

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP MP Satya Pal Singh introduces Ram Temple resolution

BJP MP Satya Pal Singh on Saturday introduced the Ram Temple resolution in Parliament and said that it was historic to witness Pran Pratishtha offer prayers to Lord Ram at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

While addressing the Lok Sabha Singh said, "I am fortunate to get the opportunity to speak about the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram on 22nd January, inside the Parliament. It is historic to see the Pran Pratishtha and offer prayers to Lord Ram at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "Ram Mandir was, is and will always be the centre of faith for us, but those people who used to raise questions that BJP says Lord Ram will come but are not telling us the date...we announced the date and constructed Ram Mandir."