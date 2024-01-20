Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha: PM Modi's schedule in Ayodhya on January 22

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ramanathaswamy Temple, in Rameshwaram.

Ram Mandir event: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla's idol in the grand Ram Mandir on January 22 in Ayodhya. Ahead of the consecration event, PM Modi is on a 11-day 'anusthan' (special ritual). As part of this ritual, the Prime Minister is sleeping on the floor and having only coconut water. Let's take a look at PM Modi's schedule for January 22.

10:25 AM: PM Modi will arrive at Ayodhya airport

10:45 AM: Arrival at Ayodhya helipad

10:55 AM: PM Modi will arrive at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi

12:05-12:55 PM: Pran Pratishtha ceremony will take place

12:55 PM: PM Modi will leave from worship place

01:00 PM: PM Modi will arrive for public proramme

01-02 PM: The Prime Minister will participate in a public event

02:10 PM: PM Modi will offer prayers at Kuber Tila temple

With just two days to go for the consecration ceremony, the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya has been decorated with rich stocks of flowers and special lights for the mega event and the entire temple town is soaked in religious fervour.

The new 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla, carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Thursday afternoon.

The Supreme Court delivered a historic verdict in 2019, settling the emotive temple-mosque dispute that dated back more than a century and paving the way for the construction of Ram temple.

While building the Ram temple in Ayodhya has been a part of the core agenda of the BJP, the ruling dispensation has projected the event as a moment of pride when the country will redeem its ancient roots.

With inputs from PTI

