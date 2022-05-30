WATCH: Black ink thrown at Rakesh Tikait during Bengaluru event; 3 detained

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Black ink thrown at Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru

Black ink was thrown at Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait by miscreants in Bengaluru on Monday. According to the details, the incident was reported during an event organised by a farmers' organisation at the Gandhi Bhavan.

Soon after the incident, clashes took place between the organisers and the miscreants leading to both sides attacking each other with plastic chairs.

The police have detained three persons in connection with the ink attack on Tikait.

A video of the incident was shared by news agency ANI.

Commenting on the attack, Rakesh Tikait today alleged security was not provided by the local police.

"No security has been provided by local police here," Rakesh Tikait said.

"The local police is responsible for it and it happened due to the connivance of the government," Tikait told reporters.

Black ink was seen on his turban, face, Kurta, and green shawl around his neck.

