Easy to start a lockdown but challenging to roll it back: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Unlock 1.0

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaking on India TV's #CMsOnIndiaTV forum said that it is easy to start a lockdown but challenging to roll it back. He said that if the decision of total lockdown would have been taken giving due time for people to reach home, the country would have not faced the migrant workers crisis.

“It's easy to start a lockdown, quite challenging to roll it back. We have to win fight against coronavirus, Centre and the state have to it together.If the decision of total lockdown would have been taken giving due time for people to reach home, we wouldn't have had migrant labourer crisis,” he told India TV.

On fight against coronavirus, Gehlot said, “We have carried out 14,000 tests till now, we will carry out 25,000 tests in coming days. Rajasthan Government is fighting coronavirus and continuing to provide other services as well. We will open up new services as well…We used our funds to provide medical services. Currently, testing facilities are available in 17 districts of Rajasthan, we will ensure that facilities are available in all districts.”

Gehlot also accused Piyush Goyal of not being able to fulfil his duties as Railway Minister of the country. He said, “Entire country has seen migrant labourers wandering on streets, crossing large distances to reach their homes. No statement was given by any of the ministers. Piyush Goyal should be removed from the post of Railway Minister and made a minister without portfolio.”

“Trains for migrant labourers were not run properly. They even lost their way. We in Rajasthan took steps to help those walking to reach their homes. We even passed an order that it needs to be ensured that nobody has to walk on foot,” he added.

