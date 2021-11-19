Rajasthan: Three top ministers resign amid speculation of cabinet reshuffle

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Highlights Two days ago, CM Gehlot said that the cabinet restructuring would take place soon.

At present, there are 21 members in the state Cabinet, including the CM.

The ministers expressed desire to work for the party: Congress’s Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken

Three Rajasthan ministers on Friday have written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, asking to resign from their posts and work for the party, ahead of speculations of cabinet reshuffle in the state.

The three ministers are - Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary, Medical and Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma and Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra, Congress general secretary Ajay Maken said on Friday.

"I am happy to inform you that three promising ministers of our Rajasthan cabinet have written to Sonia Gandhi today, offering to step down as ministers. They have also expressed desire to work for the party," Maken said.

Maken said, "The Congress party respects them. We are glad that there are such promising people who want to work for the party."

Dotasra is currently the state president of the Congress while Sharma has recently been appointed by the party as the in-charge for Gujarat and Harish Chaudhary as the in-charge for Punjab. Two days ago, Gehlot had said that the cabinet restructuring would take place soon.

At present, there are 21 members in the state Cabinet, including the chief minister. The number of MLAs in the state is 200, according to that the Cabinet can have a maximum of 30 members.

