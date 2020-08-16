Sunday, August 16, 2020
     
  World's tallest railway pier bridge coming up in Manipur: All you need to know

World's tallest railway pier bridge coming up in Manipur: All you need to know

Indian Railways is on a spree of producing engineering marvel as it's coming up with the world's tallest pier bridge in Manipur. The upcoming bridge will be part of the new 111-km long BG Line project coming up between Jiribam-Tupul-Imphal.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 16, 2020 22:29 IST
Image Source : @RAILNF

Indian Railways coming up with world's tallest pier bridge in Manipur. (Representational image)

Indian Railways is on a spree of producing engineering marvel as it's constructing two of the world's most challenging bridges — one in Jammu and Kashmir over river Chenab and other one is coming up in Manipur. In a bid to improve connectivity in Manipur, Railways is coming up with world's tallest pier bridge across river Ijai near Noney. 

Indian Railways constructing world's tallest pier bridge | Key Highlights

  • World's tallest bridge, being constructed by the Indian Railways, will have a pier height of 141 metres. 
  • The height will break the record of 139-metre pier of Mala in Rijeka Viaduct, Montenegro in Europe.
  • The upcoming bridge will be part of the new 111 km long BG Line project coming up between Jiribam-Tupul-Imphal. 

India Tv - Manipur, BG Line, Indian Railways

Image Source : @RAILNF

Part of the new BG line being constructed in Manipur to improve connectivity.

  • The new bridge will be 703 metres long. Piers of the bridge are being constructed using hydraulic augers technique. 
  • The BG line project in total will have 45 tunnels. 
  • Length of the longest tunnel will be 10.28 km, that will also make it the longest tunnel in the northeast.

