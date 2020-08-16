World's tallest railway pier bridge coming up in Manipur: All you need to know

Image Source : @RAILNF Indian Railways coming up with world's tallest pier bridge in Manipur. (Representational image)

Indian Railways is on a spree of producing engineering marvel as it's constructing two of the world's most challenging bridges — one in Jammu and Kashmir over river Chenab and other one is coming up in Manipur. In a bid to improve connectivity in Manipur, Railways is coming up with world's tallest pier bridge across river Ijai near Noney.

World's tallest bridge, being constructed by the Indian Railways, will have a pier height of 141 metres.

The height will break the record of 139-metre pier of Mala in Rijeka Viaduct, Montenegro in Europe.

The upcoming bridge will be part of the new 111 km long BG Line project coming up between Jiribam-Tupul-Imphal.

Part of the new BG line being constructed in Manipur to improve connectivity.

The new bridge will be 703 metres long. Piers of the bridge are being constructed using hydraulic augers technique.

The BG line project in total will have 45 tunnels.

Length of the longest tunnel will be 10.28 km, that will also make it the longest tunnel in the northeast.

