World's tallest railway pier bridge coming up in Manipur: All you need to know

Indian Railways is on a spree of producing engineering marvel as it's constructing two of the world's most challenging bridges — one in Jammu and Kashmir over river Chenab and other one is coming up in Manipur. In a bid to improve connectivity in Manipur, Railways is coming up with world's tallest pier bridge across river Ijai near Noney.
Indian Railways constructing world's tallest pier bridge | Key Highlights
- World's tallest bridge, being constructed by the Indian Railways, will have a pier height of 141 metres.
- The height will break the record of 139-metre pier of Mala in Rijeka Viaduct, Montenegro in Europe.
- The upcoming bridge will be part of the new 111 km long BG Line project coming up between Jiribam-Tupul-Imphal.
- The new bridge will be 703 metres long. Piers of the bridge are being constructed using hydraulic augers technique.
- The BG line project in total will have 45 tunnels.
- Length of the longest tunnel will be 10.28 km, that will also make it the longest tunnel in the northeast.
