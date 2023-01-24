'No amount of banning press...': Rahul Gandhi on BBC documentary on PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi on BBC documentary on PM Modi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday reacted over the ongoing controversy surrounding the BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots. The former Congress president said that 'truth has a nasty habit of coming out' while accusing the government of suppressing the press and using institutions like CBI and ED for targeting the opposition.

"The truth always comes out. No amount of banning the press & using institutions like ED and CBI against people can suppress the truth from coming out," Rahul Gandhi, who is currently leading Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, told media persons during a press conference.

The Centre has issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the documentary "India: The Modi Question", according to sources. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had earlier slammed the documentary as a "propaganda piece" that lacked objectivity and reflected a colonial mindset.

Reacting to the Centre's step, the Congress had criticised the government for the "censorship" of a BBC documentary, asking why had then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee reminded Modi of 'raj dharma' after the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Calling it 'malicious campaigns', Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has slammed the controversial BBC documentary and said, "India's image cannot be disgraced by malicious campaigns launched inside or outside India," he said, adding that Prime Minister Modi's voice is the voice of 1.4 billion Indians. "Some people in India have still not gotten over the colonial hangover. They consider BBC above the Supreme Court of India and lower the country's dignity and image to any extent to please their moral masters."

