Rahul Gandhi to address 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Rajasthan today

Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Rajasthan on Friday over farmers' protest against farm laws. Gandhi will address farmer rallies during his visit.

Earlier today, he addressed a press conference over various issues like the Uttarakhand glacier burst, LAC disagreement, and farm laws.

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra earlier said Rahul Gandhi will address farmer rallies at Pilibanga in Hanumangarh at 11 pm and Sriganganagar’s Padampur at 2 pm on February 12.

On Sunday, Dotasra met party workers of both districts.

