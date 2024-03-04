Puri Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Puri Lok Sabha Election 2024

Puri Lok Sabha Election 2024: Puri is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Odisha. The state has 21 parliamentary seats. The Puri seat comprises seven Assembly segments including Pipili, Puri, Brahmagiri, Satyabadi, Chilika, Ranpur and Nayagarh. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the constituency. Braja Kishore Tripathy represented the Puri constituency four times in 1991, 1998, 1999 and 2004.

Puri Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 15,62,331 voters in the Puri constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 8,15,815 voters were male and 7,46,427 were female voters. 89 voters belonged to the third gender. 2,817 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Puri in 2019 was 2,783 (2,668 were men and 115 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Puri constituency was 14,04,581. Out of this, 7,42,939 voters were male and 6,61,592 were female voters. 50 voters in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 1,548 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Puri in 2014 was 2,273 (1,585 were men and 688 were women).

Puri 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJD candidate Pinaki Misra won the seat for the third time in a row with a margin of 11,714 votes. He was polled 5,38,321 votes with a vote share of 47.38%. He defeated BJP candidate Dr Sambit Patra who got 5,26,607 votes (46.35%). The total number of valid votes polled was 11,35,620. Congress candidate Satya Prakash Nayak stood third with 44,734 votes (3.94%).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJD candidate Pinaki Misra won the seat for the second time in a row. He was polled 5,23,161 votes with a vote share of 50.33%. Congress candidate Sucharita Mohanty got 2,59,800 votes (24.99%) and was the runner-up. Misra defeated Mohanty by a margin of 2,63,361 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 10,39,389. BJP candidate Ashok Sahu came third with 2,15,763 votes (20.76%).

Puri Past Winners

Pinaki Misra (BJD): 2009

Braja Kishore Tripathy (BJD): 2004

Braja Kishore Tripathy (BJD): 1999

Braja Kishore Tripathy (BJD): 1998

Pinaki Misra (Congress): 1996

Braja Kishore Tripathy (Janata Dal): 1991

Nilamani Routray (Janata Dal): 1989

Brajamohan Mohanty (Congress): 1984

Brajamohan Mohanty (Congress): 1980

Padmacharan Samantasinhar (BLD): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 7,217 voters (0.64%) opted for NOTA in the Puri constituency. In 2014, 9,150 voters (0.88%) opted for NOTA in the Puri constituency.

Puri Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 11,35,620 or 72.69%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 10,39,389 or 74.00%.

Puri Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on April 23 in the Puri constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 17 in Puri.

Puri Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,769 polling stations in the Puri constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,666 polling stations in the Puri constituency.