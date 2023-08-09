Punjab: ED initiates probe against former deputy minister OP Soni in disproportionate assets case

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab former deputy minister OP Soni

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a vigilance investigation against former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Om Parkash Soni. The ED has mentioned a copy of the investigation report and records relating to OP Soni from Vigilance.

In the disproportionate assets case, Vigilance had apprehended OP Soni from his home on July 9. On November 25, 2022, Vigilance summoned him for the first time. An FIR was recorded in the Amritsar vigilance office following a 8-month probe. He was apprehended not long after the case was recorded under the Anti-Corruption Act.

From April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2022, former deputy CM Soni and his family acquired Rs 4.52 crore and spent Rs 12.48 crore. His expenditure surpassed his income from obscure sources by Rs 7.96 crore. During this time, Soni bought land in the names of his wife Suman Soni and son Raghav Soni.

OP Soni's political career

OP Soni was designated Deputy Chief Minister in 2021, following the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh and the appointment of Charanjit Singh Channi as Chief Minister. Soni has won elections to the Punjab Legislative Assembly in 1997, 2002, 2007, 2012, and 2017. Soni defeated Tarun Chugh of the BJP from Amritsar Central by just about 21,000 votes in the 2017 assembly decisions.

In 1991, he was chosen as the city's first mayor. For the past two years, he has likewise served as the General Secretary of the Punjab Congress Public Committee and as the Chairman of the All India Council of Mayors.

