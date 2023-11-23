Punjab: Policeman killed, five others injured after Nihang Sikh groups open fire over Gurudwara ownership

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The case pertains to the encroachment in Gurudwara Shri Akal Bunga in Kapurthala.

A police constable was killed while five others sustained injuries when a group of 'Nihangs' opened fire at them in Punjab's Kapurthala district on Thursday. According to the information, the firing erupted when policemen went to arrest some Nihangs (Sikhs armed with traditional weapons) in Sultanpur Lodhi in a case registered against them.

The case pertains to the encroachment in Gurudwara Shri Akal Bunga in Kapurthala. Following the incident, senior officials have rushed to the site and police personnel in large numbers have been deployed in the area.

Based on the statements of Jagtar Singh, a resident of Mohalla Pandori, the police have registered a case under sections 307, 323, 324, 342, 427, 448, 511, 436, 148, 149, 379B and Arms Act. The police have also filed a case against 10 people including Nihang Sikhs.

More details are awaited...

