Punjab Police crackdown on Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa's associates, raids at 48 places in Firozpur

Firozpur Police conducted raids on the premises of associates of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias 'Landa', said officials on Monday.

The raids have been conducted at 48 places in Firozpur and several people have also been detained after the searches, they added.

D Randhir Kumar, SP, Firozpur said the police today took a major action and raided the premises of Lakhbir Singh alias Landa's associates.

Recently, the state police and Central probe agencies stepped up actions against the Khalistani network in the state after a row flared up between India and Canada over the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar,

Earlier, a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) revealed that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi funded Khalistani terror activities via a nexus of extortion and money laundering that involves India, Thailand and ultimately Canada.

According to the investigation, Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates have generated a huge amount of money primarily by the means of the sale of illegal liquor and extortion. Furthermore, one of Bishnoi's associates named Manish Bhandari, who is currently living in Thailand and operates a hotel chain, is involved in laundering the money used to fund such activities.

The money was extorted from businessmen and liquor contractors in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and other states in India, reveals NIA's investigation. The money was sent to Bishnoi's close associates Brar and Satbir Singh alias Sam in Canada via money laundering. This money was used by Khalistani movements against India.

According to the agency, the money laundering scheme also involves Canadian Premier League, movies and bars. Much of the money is invested by Bishnoi's associates in agricultural land and properties on their families or relatives' names. The profit generated is used in perpetuating Khalistani terror activities against India.

The Khalistani groups reportedly recruit people in Punjab and other states through the use of social media. According to a chargesheet, large sums of money have been sent 13 times from Thailand to Canada between 2019 and 2021.

The NIA is making further efforts to block the financial network of pro-Khalistani activities, particularly in light of Trudeau's explosive allegations of "credible evidence" of India's involvement in Nijjar's killing.

