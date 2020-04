Image Source : PTI Pune: 3 new coronavirus deaths, 55 new cases reported

The city of Pune has reported 3 new coronavirus death while the number of cases has gone up by 55. Pune is one of the worst impacted cities in India with the coronavirus pandemic with 1,319 cases and 80 deaths. Maharashtra's coronavirus cases have crossed the 8,000-mark while the death toll has increased to 342.

