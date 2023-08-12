Dalits, OBCs and tribals getting due respect during BJP-led NDA govt: PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh | Top quotes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the foundation stone laying ceremony of a memorial of Sant Ravidas, in Sagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lays down the foundation stone for the construction of temple-cum-memorial of social reformer and mystic poet Sant Ravidas in Madhya Pradesh' Sagar. Before addressing a public gathering at Badtuma village, the Prime Minister had performed Bhoomi Poojan at Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas Memorial Sthal. Modi bowed down before the idol of Sant Ravidas with folded hands after performing bhoomi pujan. He also inspected the miniature model of the upcoming memorial-cum-temple at this function. The temple-cum-memorial dedicated to Sant Ravidas will be spread over 11 acres of land.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's address

PM Modi said soil from thousands of villages and water from more than 300 rivers became part of Sant Ravidas' upcoming temple-cum-memorial.

He said Sant Ravidas who was born during the Mughal period marked by instability, excesses and atrocities, created an awakening against social evils.

The governments which ruled for decades failed to provide water to the poor whereas Dalits, underprivileged localities and tribal areas are now getting piped water due to Jal Jeevan Mission.

Our government is giving due respect to Dalits, OBCs and tribals whereas previous rulers neglected these sections and remembered them only during elections

Today, the Dalit and tribal communities in the country are getting the respect they deserved. Today the country is moving forward with the resolve of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Saath Vishwas and Sabka Prayas."

I know very well what is the pain of being hungry, what is the self-respect of the poor. We started the 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana' and did public welfare work by giving free food grains to 80 crore people of the country.

Houses are being provided under PM Awas Yojana so that every poor person has a roof over his head. Today the people of the SC-ST community are standing on their own feet and becoming self-reliant.



