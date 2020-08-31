Pranab Mukherjee's health declines, in 'septic shock' due to lung infection: Hospital

Image Source : PTI Pranab Mukherjee's health declines, says hospital

The medical condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee has worsened, a statement by Army Hospital (R&R) in Delhi Cantt said on Monday. According to the hospital statement, Pranab Mukherjee in septic shock due to his lung infection and is being managed by a team of specialists. The former president continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support, the statement read.

Mukherjee was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10, where he was operated for removal of a clot in the brain.

Thereafter, he developed a lung infection and is being treated for the same.

The former President had also tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission, the hospital said.

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

