Pranab Mukherjee dies at 84: Pay your tributes to former President of India

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who was admitted at the Army Research and Referral Hospital died on Monday evening (August 31), his son Abhijit Mukherjee said in a tweet. Pranab Mukherjee was hospitalised for the past 21 days and been critical following a brain surgery. The veteran Congress leader was admitted to the hospital at 12.07 pm on August 10 in a critical condition.

Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted, "With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away in spite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You."

PM Modi was among the first to mourn the death of the former President. The Prime Minister took to Twitter saying, "India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society."

"I was new to Delhi in 2014. From Day 1, I was blessed to have the guidance, support and blessings of Pranab Mukherjee. I will always cherish my interactions with him. Condolences to his family, friends, admirers and supporters across India. Om Shanti."

"As India’s President, Pranab Mukherjee made Rashtrapati Bhavan even more accessible to common citizens. He made the President’s house a centre of learning, innovation, culture, science and literature. His wise counsel on key policy matters will never be forgotten by me," Prime Minister Modi added.

Following former President Pranab Mukherjee's demise, reactions and condolences have started to pour in from leaders across party lines and his fans on social media.

