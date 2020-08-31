Pranab Mukherjee, former President, dies at 84; India declares 7-day mourning

Image Source : INDIA TV Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84

Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India and stalwart of Indian politics, breathed his last on Monday (August 31). He was 84. The information was announced by his son Abhijit Mukherjee. The veteran politician was found to be coronavirus positive when he went to Army Hospital for treatment. At the hospital, he underwent surgery for a blood clot in the brain.

"With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, duas & prarthanas from people throughout India," Abhijit tweeted.

Pranab Mukherjee's health worsened and was on ventilator support for days.

Pranab Mukherjee's political career spanned 5 decades

Pranab da's political career spanned five decades, the highest point of which came when he became President Of India. He was in the Presidential office from 2012 to 2017. But even before he assumed the highest office in the land, Pranab Mukherjee had been the backbone of Indian Government on more than one occasion.

Pranab Mukherjee served under several portfolios as Union Minister

He was Minister of Finance between 2009 and 2012, Minister of Defence (2004-2006), Minister of External Affairs (2006-2009).

Pranab Mukherjee was a staunch Congressman. But this did not stop him from his duties during the years of NDA rule.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly expressed gratitude for the guidance he got from President Pranab Mukherjee during his first term in the Prime Ministerial office.

A Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan awardee

Pranab Mukherjee was conferred Padma Vibhushan in 2008 and Bharat Ratna in 2019.

