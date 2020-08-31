PM Modi condoles Pranab Mukherjee's death, remembers him as ‘a scholar par excellence'

Image Source : TWITTER @NARENDRAMODI PM Modi condoles Pranab Mukherjee's death, says 'India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi remembered Pranab Mukherjee as a “scholar par excellence and a towering statesman” and said that Mukherjee had made the President’s house a centre of learning, innovation, culture, science and literature.

The 84-year-old former president was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10. He was operated for removal of a clot in the brain and had been in a coma ever since. He had also tested positive for Covid-19.

"I was new to Delhi in 2014. From Day 1, I was blessed to have the guidance, support and blessings of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I will always cherish my interactions with him. Condolences to his family, friends, admirers and supporters across India. Om Shanti," he said in a series of tweet.

"During his political career that spanned decades, Shri Pranab Mukherjee made long-lasting contributions in key economic and strategic ministries. He was an outstanding Parliamentarian, always well-prepared, extremely articulate as well as witty," he added.

PM Modi further said that as India’s President, Pranab Mukherjee made Rashtrapati Bhavan even more accessible to common citizens. "He made the President’s house a centre of learning, innovation, culture, science and literature. His wise counsel on key policy matters will never be forgotten by me," he said.

"India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society," PM Modi tweeted.

