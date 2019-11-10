Image Source : ANI Posters showing Uddhav Thackeray as CM put up outside Matoshree

A poster which reads 'Maharashtra needs Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena chief) as Chief Minister' has been put up outside Matoshree (Thackeray residence), in Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said his party would declare its next strategy once no one else is able to form government in Maharashtra, and asserted that politics was not a trade for his party.

Without taking name of any individual or party, he said the bubble of being "invincible" has burst and the arrogance of "buying" a politician to form government will no longer work in the state.

Raut said that shiv Sena will "step in" if no one forms government.

In the meantime, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said that Congress party must not think of forming a government with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra as that would be a big disaster for the grand old party. He also said that it is impossible for Congress-NCP to form the government in Maharashtra under current political arithmetic.

Yesterday, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat singh Koshyari asked the BJP to indicate its willingness to form government to which the NCP had said that the Governor's decision has come late, and it would vote against the BJP if there is a floor test.

NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik also said that his party can think of an "alternative" if the Shiv Sena too voted against the BJP.

The BJP won 105 seats in the October 21 elections, while the majority mark in the 288-member Assembly is 145.

Its ally Shiv Sena won 56 seats, but the two parties are bickering over the chief minister's post.

