Congress and Shiv Sena 'big disaster': Sanjay Nirupam

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said on Sunday that Congress party must not think of forming a government with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra as that would be a big disaster for the grand old party. He also said that it is impossible for Congress-NCP to form the government in Maharashtra under current political arithmetic.

In a tweet, Sanjay Nirupam said, "In the current political arithmetic in Maharashtra, it is just impossible for Congress-NCP to form any govt. For that we need Shiv Sena. And we must not think of sharing power with Shiv Sena under any circumstances. That will be a disastrous move for the party."

Meanwhile NCP leader, Nawab Malik has made it clear that if BJP + Shiv Sena is not able to form the government then Congress + NCP will make an effort.

NCP think tank will meet on November 12 and discuss any possibilities of putting a step forward to form the government. As per reports, Congress are in talks with Sharad Pawar, who very recently said that NCP has got a verdict to sit in the opposition and that is what they are going to do.

Shiv Sena and BJP's pre-poll alliance in Maharashtra has hit a major roadblock with Shiv Sena being adamant on the Chief Minister's post and BJP denying any possibility of that happening. A poster which reads "Maharashtra needs Uddhav Thackeray as CM" has been put up outside the residence of the Shiv Sena Chief.

Shiv Sena are firm on their stand of 50-50 seat-sharing in Maharashtra was promised to them before the polls. BJP, on the other hand, has denied promising any sharing of CM post.

A high-level meeting took place on Sunday at Devendra Fadnavis's residence. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invited BJP to prove their majority on the floor of the house. There have been no indications from the BJP of the same.

