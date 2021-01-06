Image Source : FILE Pollachi sexual assault case: CBI arrests 3 more, including ex-AIADMK functionary

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three more people, including an AIADMK functionary, in connection with the Pollachi sexual assault and extortion case, which came to light in February 2019.

The arrested persons include K Arulanandham (34) from Vadugapalayam, Pollachi, T Herine Paul (29) from Achipatti, Pollachi and P Babu (27) from Vadugapalayam, Pollachi. Arulanandham was the AIADMK Pollachi Town students’ wing secretary.

The five accused, who were arrested earlier, are K Thirunavukkarasu, N Sabarirajan alias Rishwanth, N Sathish, T Vasanthakumar and R Manivannan.

On February 24, 2019, 19-year-old woman complained to the police that four men had tried to disrobe her in a car and filmed the assault. Investigations found that the accused video recorded the act and blackmailed the girl.

After a case was registered based on the victim's complaint, a few more videos of sexual assaults surfaced and the five men were accused of having involvement in them. The CBI, which has taken up the case for investigation in March, had filed a charge-sheet against the five accused in May 2019.

CBI detained the three from Pollachi on Tuesday evening for inquiry. After the interrogation, the agency has produced all three in the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for medical examination. They are likely to be produced before court on Wednesday morning for remand.

The investigation agency has registered two FIRs – one on sexual harassment of the woman and second on the assault on her brother of the victim – against the accused persons.

Latest India News