Delhi: Police complaint registered against 26 Opposition parties for 'improper use' of INDIA name

A police complaint was registered against 26 Opposition parties for 'improper use' of the INDIA name. The name of the Opposition alliance was coined as I.N.D.I.A. (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) on Tuesday at 26 parties' meeting in Bengaluru.

Expressing objection to the name of the Opposition coalition, the complaint was lodged at the Barakhamba police station in New Delhi. The complainant claimed that the name - 'INDIA' is a violation of the Emblems Act. Under the act, no one can use the name of India for his personal benefit. It is also said this has hurt the sentiments of the people.

"26 political parties have misused the name of the country," the complaint read.

What is Emblems Act?

Under the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950, Section 3, the prohibition of improper use of certain emblems and names in mentioned. Notwithstanding anything contained in any law for the time being in force, no person shall, except in such cases and under such conditions as may be prescribed by the Central Government, use or continue to use, for the purpose of any trade, business, calling or profession, or in the title of any patent, or in any trade mark or design, any name or emblem specified in the Schedule or any colourable imitation thereof without the previous permission of the Central Government or such officer of Government as may be authorised in this behalf by the Central Government.

